Ige hits back at Mauna Kea telescope protesters over flag ‘tactics’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly a week after state crews used a saw to cut through the door of an illegal structure at a Mauna Kea protest camp, Governor Ige has accused activists of baiting law enforcement crews with the Hawaiian flag that had been affixed to the building.
Before the illegal structure was removed from Mauna Kea last Friday, an officer used the saw to cut through a boarded up door to make sure no one was inside. In doing so, he also cut through a Hawaiian flag that was affixed to the door.
The action quickly grew condemnation from protesters, who said on social media that the action amounted to desecration and could have easily been avoided.
In a social media post published on Thursday, Gov. Ige said that the state’s law enforcement officers ‘serve proudly under the state flag’ and blamed activists for the incident.
“Protesters used screws to attach the state flag to plywood and then nailed additional pieces of wood over the flag to block entry to an unauthorized structure on Mauna Kea,” said Gov. Ige. “The screw heads were stripped to prevent removal of the flag with a screwdriver.”
Ige and other state officials said officers needed to move quickly to clear the building before it was demolished. Law enforcement sources say that the building needed to be brought down before the situation escalated, and because the windows of the building were blocked, they were unable to see inside, necessitating forced entry.
In video shot at the protest camp, a law enforcement officer can be seen cutting into the structure and leaving the Hawaiian flag cut and torn.
“Protester tactics such as putting the flag across an entrance then claiming officers didn’t respect it and crying “assault” and “attack” as they are peacefully doing their jobs were designed to interfere unfairly with law enforcement activities and produce an unnecessary reaction,” Gov. Ige said.
The damaged flag, along with another one located on the structure’s roof, were both returned to protesters, state officials said.
