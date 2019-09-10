Video shows victim of fatal Ala Moana shooting had his hands up when gunman fired

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cell phone video of a fatal shooting at Ala Moana Center early Sunday shows the 20-year-old victim had his hands up when a gun was pointed at him at close range.
When the gunman pulls the trigger, victim Alan Jennings can be seen turning to run.
The gunman then fires again, the video shows.
Jennings collapsed a short time later and died from a chest wound.
Honolulu police have arrested 23-year old Kapono Joseph Miranda, of Wahiawa, on suspicion of second-degree murder. He has not been charged.
Hawaii News Now obtained the video and decided to release portions of it after witnesses reported that Jennings was not aggressive toward the alleged shooter.
Witnesses said both men were with friends inside Lucky Strike Social when the two sides started arguing about 1 a.m. Sunday and the confrontation spilled outside into the parking lot.
“He never deserve to lose his life,” said Bubba Medeiros, Jennings’ brother-in-law.
Medeiros described the 2017 Mililani High School graduate as hard worker who always put family first.
“Twenty is too young,” Medeiros said.
He added that Jennings, of Waianae, recently started working at a food distribution company and often pulled double shifts to make extra money. Jennings was able to buy a car so he didn’t have to catch the bus.
