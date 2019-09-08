20-year-old dies in early-morning shooting at Ala Moana Center

Suspect is in custody pending a second-degree murder investigation.

Emergency crews transport a shooting victim who later died (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | September 8, 2019 at 11:41 AM HST - Updated September 8 at 11:45 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have arrested a suspect after a 20-year-old male was shot and killed in an Ala Moana Center parking lot early Sunday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., emergency crews responded to the 3rd floor lot outside of Lucky Strike. They located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to the hospital in critical condition, but he later died.

The 23-year-old suspect was arrested, and remains in police custody.

A second-degree murder case has been opened.

Identities of those involved were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

