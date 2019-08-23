Former union boss charged in massive fraud, embezzlement indictment

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal grand jury has returned a massive fraud and embezzlement indictment against a former Hawaii union leader and members of his family.
The 70-count indictment charges Brian Ahakuelo, his wife Marilyn Ahakuelo and his sister-in-law Jennifer Estencion.
Ahakuelo lead the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1260 until he was ousted three years ago after the union was placed under trusteeship.
The federal investigation centers on lavish salaries and perks, and embezzling union funds.
According to the indictment, the Ahakuelos made thousands of dollars in unauthorized purchases on their union credit cards for travel to Las Vegas and Virginia.
Federal authorities say he also misused union funds to buy a Toyota Tacoma for his wife and hired his son-in-law for $29,000 as a training coordinator for a training program that did not exist.
The indictment also alleges that Ahakuelo falsified votes on membership dues increases taken by several of the unions units in 2015. Those votes doubled the dues from 1.5 to 3%.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.