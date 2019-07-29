Entertainment: Another A-Lister gives his support to TMT protesters

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another-Lister is also speaking out in support for those at the base of Mauna Kea.
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio posted a picture on Instgram, saying: “Standing in solidarity with protesters on Mauna Kea, protecting the Sacred 'āina from scientific imperialism. It breaks my heart to see indigenous people and land continue to be dismissed by the state of Hawaii and its wealthy developers.”
DiCaprio is starring in the movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — also featuring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie — which finished a distant second this past weekend with $40 million.
