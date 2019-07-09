A former Hawaii resident is playing a not-so-heroic role in Disney’s Mulan remake

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Pearl City High School alum will be playing a villainous role in Disney’s remake of Mulan.
Jason Scott Lee, 52, was born in Los Angeles but raised in Hawaii since the age of 2.
He will be playing villain warrior leader Bori Khan in Disney’s Mulan live action movie.
The trailer for the movie was released over the weekend, and it’s stirring up excitement among Mulan fans.
Lee is best known for his roles as Bruce Lee in the 1993 production, “Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story.” He also played Mowgli in Disney’s 1994 live action adaptation of “The Jungle Book.”
The mulan remake is set to hit theaters March 27, 2020.
Watch the preview below:
