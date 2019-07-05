Talk about talent: ‘McGarrett’ to write, direct upcoming episode of Hawaii Five-0

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready for a triple-dose of Alex O’Loughlin, Hawaii Five-0 fans!
Showrunner Peter Lenkov posted a photo on his Instagram earlier this week announcing the star of the hit show, Alex O’Loughlin, had written and directed one of the episodes that have been planned for Season 10.
In the post ― which features a photo of a heavily-bearded McGarrett ― Lenkov wrote that some of the scenes in O’Loughlin’s episode were filmed in Los Angeles.
He also warned viewers the episode would be pretty emotional.
"Hope you have plenty of tissues at the ready,” he wrote.
Production on the show’s tenth season officially gets underway on Oahu in a few weeks. The original Five-O series, which premiered in 1968, ran for a total of 12 seasons.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.