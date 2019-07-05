Burger-eating contest on Fourth of July raises money for Wounded Warrior Ohana

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For most, burgers are a ‘must have’ when it comes to celebrating the Fourth of July, but Wolfgang’s Steakhouse threw their own twist on the tradition — a burger-eating contest.
The Waikiki steakhouse, which was helping raise money for the Wounded Warrior Ohana, a nonprofit that benefits injured service members and veterans in Hawaii, hopes that this will become an annual event.
25 hungry contestants took to the Royal Hawaiian Center’s stage on Thursday to try and tackle five half-pound prime burgers in under 10 minutes.
People came from all over the island to watch the contest, including first-time competitor Walter Woods from Kahuku.
“I thought it would be easier. That was rugged. Hard,” Woods said. “But it was ono, delicious, with a lot of meat.”
Woods said although he didn’t know if the end result yet, he would “definitely do it again.”
“All good fun. I loved it. Plus, it was free,” Woods said.
The participant’s times were recorded by a panel of judges, with the grand prize of a trophy, $250 cash and a Wolfgang’s Steakhouse certificate.
Second and third place winners received smaller amounts of cash and certificates.
