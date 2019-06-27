Wanted Wednesday: Man with 34 prior convictions wanted for drug court term violations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for 53-year-old Charles Unaite.
He is wanted on a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant for failing to comply with conditions of drug court.
In 2016, Unaite was arrested after he broke into a woman’s car and stole some of the items.
He was was charged with unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle in the first degree.
Police say he has 34 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu, Waianae and Kapolei areas.
Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to call 955-8300.
