Tensions run high yet again as Waimanalo residents remain divided over Sherwoods development

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Waimanalo neighborhood board passed a resolution Monday night urging the city to stop the construction of a new athletic field immediately.
"Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Chair Ikaika Anderson, and the City and County of Honolulu are urged to stop further destruction of Sherwoods Forest by halting the Phase 1 project immediately,” said board member Kukana Kama-Toth.
The Waimanalo community has been deeply divided since heavy equipment broke ground at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park, also known as Sherwoods, back in April.
At Monday night’s neighborhood board meeting, it was no different. At one point, the meeting got so heated, the neighborhood board chair even called for the police.
The city’s Master plan to take down trees and build a multi-purpose athletic field was approved in 2012. But some community members say those plans are now outdated, traffic has changed since then and they rather the county repair existing parks first.
After many heated words, tears were also exchanged and some board members even changed their minds about the project.
At the state of the city address last month, Mayor Caldwell promised protesters they would plant more native trees than had been cut down. But phase 1 would continue.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.