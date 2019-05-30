Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell to deliver 7th State of the City address

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is scheduled to deliver his annual State of the City address on Thursday night.
In what will be his seventh address, he is expected to focus on several issues, including Oahu’s housing shortage and climate change.
One of the 44 proposals he’s set to unveil is putting a stop to building sea walls along coastlines. Some experts believe hardening shorelines only makes erosion worse — especially as sea levels rise due to climate change.
To address Oahu’s housing shortage, Caldwell is expected to propose an annual vacancy fee that would charge homeowners if no one lives in the home for more than six months of the year.
The fee would be based on the value of the property.
The ceremony, which begins at 6:30 p.m., will be live on KHNL, K5, and live streamed on HawaiiNewsNow.com and the HNN mobile app.
This story will be updated.
