Friends, family of Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster travel to Golden State

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals takes place tonight in Oakland, but Hawaii will be in the building at the Oracle Arena.
Former ‘Iolani basketball player Bobby Webster is currently the General Manager of the Toronto Raptors who are making their first appearance in the Finals in franchise history.
A group of ‘Iolani alumni are going to be at the Oracle to support Webster and the Raptors.
“So now that they're in the Finals, it's like a once in a lifetime,” Cord Anderson said. “This is like Sugar Bowl 2.0.”
Anderson and Webster were former teammates at ‘Iolani and are still close friends after all these years.
Anderson is the one who initially had the idea to bring a group a friends to go see Toronto play and word soon spread.
There are going to be over 50 ‘Iolani graduates in the stands, waving tea leaves during the game to show support of Webster, who has always had a way to bring people together and be a leader.
“His biggest skill was that he had a way of getting people to love and follow him,” said former ‘Iolani coach Mark Mugiishi. “So when you look at those innate leadership qualities that make you successful,you never know when you're a kid in high school -- but you could tell already that he was going to be something special.”
Webster, 34, is currently the youngest general manager in the NBA. But even with all of his success, he is still the same person as he was all those years ago.
“He hasn’t changed one bit” Anderson said, “He has the ability to adapt to a boardroom setting or go with the boys at ‘Iolani gym playing pickup ball on wednesday nights and that is something you don’t see very often - that’s one of the greatest things about Bobby.”
