Man arrested at airport on child porn charges was part-time teacher

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former part-time teacher in Hawaii was arrested at Honolulu’s airport over the weekend on child pornography charges.
The state Department of Public Safety said that Jacob Maris was arrested at Honolulu’s airport Saturday for second-degree promotion of child abuse after security screeners found dozens of images of suspected child pornography in a piece of carry-on luggage.
He has since been released pending an investigation.
The state Attorney General’s Office is investigating.
Education Department officials confirmed that Maris was a part-time teacher. Sources told Hawaii News Now that he taught at Laie Elementary.
This story will be updated.
