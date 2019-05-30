A year after Kilauea eruption, HVO’s new site to remain on Big Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A year after the Kilauea eruption, the U.S. Geological Survey has decided to keep the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Hawaii Island after all, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono announced Thursday.
“The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is an integral part of the Hawaii Island community, as we saw when HVO scientists worked around the clock with first responders to provide critical information during last year’s volcanic activity,” Hirono said, in a statement.
Hirono met with Jim Reilly, director of the USGS, who told her he was committed to keeping HVO on the Big Island.
The USGS had been searching for a permanent location for HVO after it was displaced following last year’s eruption. The agency had considered various options on Hawaii Island and even Oahu.
Hirono — along with other members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation — has lobbied for HVO to stay put on Hawaii Island in the past.
During his confirmation meeting in March, Hirono also urged then-Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to listen to Hawaii’s congressional delegation and residents before making a decision.
“There are discussions about building it outside of the island, in which there are active volcanoes, so that doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense,” Hirono said.
