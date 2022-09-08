With HTA support, 808 Cleanups shows anyone can have an impact in their community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, visit https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/what-we-do/hta-programs.

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA) is proud to support community organizations across our state in an effort to perpetuate Hawaiʻi’s natural and cultural resources, while honoring its people and heritage.

“Hawaiʻi, the visitor industry, and the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority are all in a time of huliau (transformative change), in which an accelerated shift toward destination management is necessary in order for tourism to properly support the revitalization of our communities and economy in a more meaningful and reciprocal way,” says HTA President and CEO John De Fries.

As part of HTA’s commitment to Mālama Kuʻu Home (care for my beloved home), a number of HTA programs such as the Community Enrichment, Aloha ʻĀina, Kūkulu Ola and Mālama Hawaiʻi programs demonstrate that focus on destination management and empower the community to have a greater voice in tourism’s future.

There is an incredible opportunity for tourism management so both residents and our home can thrive. This is the goal of each county’s Destination Management Action Plan – to rebuild, redefine, and reset tourism for Hawaiʻi’s communities.

808 Cleanups is a nonprofit organization active in cleanup and restoration projects statewide. It all started with graffiti removal after the founder got tired of seeing spray paint on rocks and trees while hiking. So he decided to do something about it by organizing friends and likeminded individuals over social media and started orchestrating community cleanups. Now the organization’s calendar is packed with events where volunteers are welcome to join these cleanups - efforts that build connections and community just as much as they remove unwanted debris. They’ve tackled everything from mauka to makai including hauling away roadside appliances, cleaning near the shoreline and even underwater, removing invasive plants and planting native species, as well as Native Hawaiian cultural site restorations. When their work doesn’t speak for itself, they also actively encourage people to step up – if there’s a site in need of a cleanup, they’re eager to support anyone who wants to initiate a project. At its core, 808 Cleanups is about empowerment – supporting individuals who want to make a difference in their community by making it easy to have an impact.

Sign up to volunteer or donate at 808cleanups.org.