Security lines snarled at Hilo International Airport due to issues with screening machines

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Issues with checkpoint screening machines have snarled security lines at Hilo International Airport (ITO) over the last few days, HDOT officials said.

HDOT officials said the technician is on-site, but they recommend getting to ITO at least two hours before flight departure.

Officials say Tuesday has also been especially busy as one of two machines has been down since the weekend.

HDOT officials say they’ve put out fans and chairs and are handing out water to people in line.

DOT officials say TSA is using all available security screening resources to screen travelers and their belongings departing Hilo International Airport (ITO).

TSA officials have offered the following tips:

Arrive more than two hours before flight departure.

Consider checking your luggage. Reducing the number of carry-on bags and personal items that need to be screened through the security checkpoint saves time for all travelers.

Be prepared for the screening process. Don’t bring prohibited items to the security checkpoint. Download the myTSA app and use the “Can I Bring?” feature to find out whether an item is allowed in your carry-on luggage or if it needs to be placed in checked luggage.

TSA Officials say they cannot provide additional detail on the equipment or alternate screening methods to avoid creating a security vulnerability.

