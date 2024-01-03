HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Security lines snarled at Hilo International Airport due to issues with screening machines

Security lines snarled at Hilo International Airport due to issues with screening machines
Security lines snarled at Hilo International Airport due to issues with screening machines(No courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:16 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Issues with checkpoint screening machines have snarled security lines at Hilo International Airport (ITO) over the last few days, HDOT officials said.

HDOT officials said the technician is on-site, but they recommend getting to ITO at least two hours before flight departure.

Officials say Tuesday has also been especially busy as one of two machines has been down since the weekend.

HDOT officials say they’ve put out fans and chairs and are handing out water to people in line.

DOT officials say TSA is using all available security screening resources to screen travelers and their belongings departing Hilo International Airport (ITO).

TSA officials have offered the following tips:

  • Arrive more than two hours before flight departure.
  • Consider checking your luggage. Reducing the number of carry-on bags and personal items that need to be screened through the security checkpoint saves time for all travelers.
  • Be prepared for the screening process. Don’t bring prohibited items to the security checkpoint. Download the myTSA app and use the “Can I Bring?” feature to find out whether an item is allowed in your carry-on luggage or if it needs to be placed in checked luggage.

TSA Officials say they cannot provide additional detail on the equipment or alternate screening methods to avoid creating a security vulnerability.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2024 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An intense, islandwide manhunt for an armed suspect ended Monday afternoon with a police...
2 officers shot, suspect dead after hours-long manhunt ends in firefight
A car is trapped at a partially collapsed road caused by a powerful earthquake near Anamizu...
Powerful earthquakes leave at least 57 dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast
Revelers rang in 2024 with a night sky full of illegal aerial fireworks. This came despite...
Illegal fireworks light up Oahu’s sky on New Year’s, keeping first responders busy
New Year's Tradition's in Hawai'i
From sashimi to retail therapy, there are many ways islanders ring in the New Year
Fireworks disposed of improperly lead to several New Year’s Eve rubbish fires on Maui
Improperly disposed of fireworks lead to several New Year’s Eve rubbish fires on Maui

Latest News

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 6 p.m. news broadcast from...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Happy New Year
An intense, islandwide manhunt for an armed suspect ended Monday afternoon with a police...
2 officers shot, suspect dead after hours-long manhunt ends in firefight
He said more public displays could cut down on backyard ones.
Governor: New solutions needed to address illegal fireworks
The chief faced toughed questions about his agency's communication with the public.
Midday Newscast: HPD chief defends agency's actions, communications during manhunt
Damage was so great that it could not immediately be assessed.
Powerful earthquakes leave at least 55 dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast