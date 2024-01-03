HI Now Daily
Book reveals undercover work of Honolulu-born intelligence agent during WWII

A new book called "Ghosts of Honolulu" tells the true-life story of Douglas Wade, a Hawaii-born naval intelligence agent who worked undercover before and after
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:11 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new book called “Ghosts of Honolulu” reveals the undercover work done by a Honolulu-born naval intelligence agent prior to the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The central character in the true-life story is Douglas Wada.

“Those that knew him didn’t really know what he did,” retired NCIS special agent Leon Carroll, Jr. said.

He co-authored the book with NCIS actor and executive director Mark Harmon. Carroll was an NCIS agent for more than 20 years and is the popular television show’s technical director.

“My job is basically to show the actors, directors, writers what the real NCIS would really do in a particular situation,” he said.

Carroll and Harmon have wanted to write a book like this for years.

“Over time it got to the point where he said, ‘You know, when we get a chance to do something that really highlights how the real NCIS operates, we’re going to do it.’”

“Ghosts of Honolulu” gives an account of Wada’s counter-espionage duel with a Japanese spy sent to gather intelligence on the US fleet.

The authors relied on declassified documents and information on Wada’s work from the real Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

“We just hit the World War II aspect of it. We didn’t go much after that, and he was agent for a good 15 or 20 years after Pearl Harbor,” Carroll said.

The book is receiving positive response from readers, reviewers, and most importantly Wada’s family.

“That made this whole project worthwhile,” Carroll said.

“Ghosts of Honolulu” was published by Harper Select and is available in hardcover, eBook and audiobook.

