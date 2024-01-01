HI Now Daily
Improperly disposed of fireworks lead to several New Year’s Eve rubbish fires on Maui

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:50 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAIKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County fire department responded to several brushfires on New Year’s Eve.

MFD responded to brush fires in Haiku, Kula, Makawao, Wailuku, two in Kihei, and one on Molokai.

All fires were extinguished quickly, with no damages reported, MFD said.

MFD crews also responded to seven rubbish bin fires throughout the islands, all reported to be, or suspected to be the result of improper fireworks use or disposal.

The Department staffed two additional engines and one additional tanker during the evening and overnight hours to assist in dealing with the increased volume of fire calls typically present on these holidays.

MFD said any unused fireworks should be secured in a safe and fire-resistant container or disposed of properly so that they cannot find their way into the hands of keiki.

This story may be updated.

