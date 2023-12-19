HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Soil stabilization efforts show positive results in fire-ravaged areas of Upcountry Maui

For the last two months, the Kula Community Watershed Alliance has been working to revitalize more than 200 acres of scorched land.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:28 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Land restoration efforts in fire-ravaged areas of Upcountry Maui are showing promising results.

For the last two months, the Kula Community Watershed Alliance has been working to revitalize more than 200 acres of scorched land while also taking measures to ensure long-term health.

The big challenge is stabilizing land around the Pohakuokala Gulch, which is prone to massive runoff, especially during heavy rain.

So far, community volunteers have helped stabiliz seven acres of land using wood chips made out of invasive wattle trees. Through the wet season thus far, the land has held up.

“Parts that have been stabilized with a three-inch blanket of wood chips, the rain is just going down into the soil being held there,” said KCWA executive director Sara Tekula.

“If we hadn’t done that, it would sheet right off, probably create little channels in the dirt that almost become like little mini streams.”

Once all 200 acres are covered, the plan is to eventually plant native trees.

“The real long game is native habitat restoration and you can’t do that if you don’t have soil to use for it,” Tekula said. “So this is a really important first step.”

If you’d like to donate or volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Island police report a two-vehicle crash in Kailua-Kona Friday killed a man.
Hawaii Island police: Woman struck in head with bat during altercation, 3 others stabbed
‘We will get blamed’: Houseless community on Oahu’s North Shore pushes back against complaints...
Trashy situation on secluded beaches triggers blame game — and pledge of more patrols
Invasive haole koa trees and overgrown guinea grass were removed to make way for ulu trees and...
Small project to plant fruit trees along highway seen as big step toward sustainability
HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
Suspect sought after violent attack that left 2 seriously injured
File photo of high surf at Sandy Beach on Oahu.
High surf warning issued for east-facing shores statewide as brief winter swell passes

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Governor looks again to climate impact fee — this time aimed at vacation rentals
Hawaiian leaders and groups gather to oppose deep sea mining.
U.S. Rep. Case calls for moratorium on ‘destructive’ deep sea mining
File photo of high surf at Sandy Beach on Oahu.
High surf warning issued for east-facing shores statewide as brief winter swell passes
Hilo's Bayfront Highway is closed because of high surf. The east swell sent waves crashing...
High surf closes Bayfront Highway on Hawaii Island as waves cause flooding, spread debris