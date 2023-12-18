More than 4 months since Maui wildfires, unsafe water advisory lifted near Lahaina Gateway

HI Now Daily
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:45 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than four months after the deadly wildfires on Maui, officials on Friday lifted their unsafe water advisory for the area near Lahaina Gateway.

This impacts nearly 70 lots near Kapunakea Street on the mauka side of Honoapiilani Highway.

Water serving the homes in L-4B is now safe to drink.

The department recommends customers flush their lines to remove any standing water in plumbing and pipes due to non-use and replace with fresh water. Lines may be flushed by opening valves and letting the faucets run for at least 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, the fire-impacted areas in Lahaina (L-4A, L-4C through L-6A) remain under the unsafe water advisory.

Customers within the advisory area should not drink or boil their tap water. Officials say boiling, freezing, filtering, adding chlorine or other disinfectants or letting water stand will not make the water safe.

Click here for an interactive map to determine whether your home is outside or within the advisory area.

