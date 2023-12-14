HI Now Daily
For Maui wildfire survivors seeking long-term housing, a new concern: Scammers

Debris of former shops and businesses on Front Street in burn zone 11A is pictured Dec. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The area reopened Monday, Dec. 11, to residents and owners with entry passes. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(Lindsey Wasson | AP)
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:36 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State and county leaders are working to provide incentives for property owners to rent units to wildfire victims.

And criminals are taking notice.

FEMA says it’s seeing an increase of survivors reporting scams related to short-term rentals.

It all centers on fake online ads for apartment units.

Here’s how it works: The scammer asks to meet at a different location to discuss the rental and suggests the prospective renter bring cash for a security deposit.

The renter is also given documents for a lease, which are fake.

“We have seen an uptick of people that have come in to actually speak about or claim that they’ve gotten calls to provide deposits upfront,” said FEMA external affairs specialist Jovanna Garcia.

What’s especially troubling: Many of the victims are senior citizens or don’t speak English.

AARP Hawaii says it’s seen too many rental cons involving kupuna.

And landlords are also susceptible.

“Someone would pretend to be a renter, they send you a check for greater than the amount because you deposit it or whatever,” said AARP Hawaii communications director Craig Gima.

“Then they’ll ask for the money back and then it turns out the check is bogus. you give the money back and the landlords can be scammed too.”

Gima says it’s especially disappointing that criminals are using the fire disaster to prey on the community. “You are so in need of help and need of a place to stay that you don’t always think rationally,” Gima said. “You are thinking as much with your heart as you are with your head.

“Scammers love to play with that.”

FEMA advises those looking for a rental unit should work with support services at the Lahaina Civic Center. Interpreters who speak multiple languages are also available to help.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to Maui police.

