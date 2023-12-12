HI Now Daily
Experts: China’s cyber army is invading critical US services, including in Hawaii

The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from Beijing, including ransomware attacks from government-affiliated hackers that have targeted companies with demands for millions of dollars.(Source: Gray News)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:15 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - China’s cyber army is invading critical US services, including Hawaii’s infrastructure.

The Washington Post reported that according to U.S. officials and industry security officials, the Chinese military is ramping up its ability to disrupt key American infrastructure.

They’re specifically targeting power and water utilities as well as communications and transportation systems.

Hackers affiliated with China’s People’s Liberation Army have hacked into the computer systems of about two dozen critical entities over the past year.

The intrusions are part of a broader effort to develop ways to sow panic and chaos or snarl logistics in the event of a U.S.-China conflict in the Pacific, experts said.

The Post also mentioned one of the targets was “a water utility in Hawaii.” Though it’s not yet clear exactly which water utility was impacted.

Also among the victims is a major West Coast port and at least one oil and gas pipeline.

U.S. officials said China knows Hawaii is home to the Pacific Fleet, and China may be hoping to impede U.S. efforts to ship troops and equipment to the region if a conflict breaks out over Taiwan.

This comes weeks after President Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco in effort to put a shaky U.S.-China relationship into a better place, including by resuming military-to-military communication.

