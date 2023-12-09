TSA discovers anti-aircraft ammunition in checked bag at Honolulu airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - TSA agents at the Honolulu airport had to evacuate a checked baggage room Friday morning after an “anti-aircraft round of ammunition” was found in a luggage.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. when TSA’s security screening x-ray technology flagged a checked bag for a potential security threat. TSA officers and an agency explosive specialist reviewed the x-ray image of the item and notified law enforcement..

The Hawaii State Sheriffs, Honolulu Police Department bomb squad and U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal responded to the incident and out of an abundance of caution evacuated the room.

Officials said the suspicious item was identified as a .50 caliber anti-aircraft round of ammunition.

TSA said the item was removed from the area and all operations returned to normal around 7:30 a.m.

This story may be updated.

