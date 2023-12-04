New Kauai County program offers support for caregivers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai County Agency on Elderly Affairs is launching a new program on Tuesday for caregivers and their loved ones to experience self care and mental health resources.

Caregivers’ Corner is an in-person program that offers one-on-one guidance, resources and self-care.

Caregivers can schedule appointments of up to 30 minutes at the Agency’s office in Lihue or over the phone for a one-on-one chat with healthcare professionals.

This program will be facilitated by Dr. Dennis Pezzato, a behavioral specialist who is a member of the Elderly Affairs Advisory Council.

To schedule an appointment, call the Agency on Elderly Affairs at 808-241-4470 or email elderlyaffairs@kauai.gov.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.