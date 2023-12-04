Hawaii conference tackles North Korean human rights situation, amid Kim Jong Un’s ongoing threats

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - December 10th marks the 75th anniversary of a groundbreaking global pledge -- the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

On Monday, Dec. 4, the diplomatic community is hosting a North Korean Human Rights Hawaii Conference at the Hawaii Convention Center focused on the situation in North Korea, which human rights advocates say is dire and often ignored in global conversations.

Ambassador Julie Turner, the United States Special Envoy for North Korean Human Rights, and Ambassador Shin-wha Lee, the Republic of Korea Ambassador for International Cooperation on North Korean Human Rights, will be the keynote speakers and joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the issue.

While it’s been 70 years since fighting in the Korean War ended with an armistice, human rights violations in North Korea continue, ranging from poor living conditions to starvation and labor abuses.

In light of continuing threats by North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un and China’s policy of repatriating North Korean refugees, organizers will discuss strategies for improving the lives of 26 million North Korean people.

The conference is hosted by the Global Strategy Committee of South Korea’s Peaceful Unification Advisory Council (PUAC) and its Hawaii Chapter, East-West Center, South Korea Consulate General in Honolulu, Pacific Forum, Asia Dialogue, the Korea-US Alliance Foundation USA (KUSAF USA) and One Korea Network (OKN).

Organizers say the conference comes at a critically important time to raise awareness and mark the 10-year anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations Commission of Inquiry (COI), and next year’s 10-year anniversary of the release of the Report on the North Korean human rights situation.

The conference takes place Monday, Dec. 4, from 1:30-6 p.m. in Oahu Meeting Rooms 3rd Fl., 313 A-D, of the Hawaii Convention Center, 1801 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu.

Meantime, the U.S. strongly condemned North Korea’s first spy satellite launch as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions, but Pyongyang has said it would launch more satellites, calling it an exercise of a right to self-defense.

On Thursday, the United States targeted North Korea withdesignating foreign-based agents it accused of facilitating sanctions evasion. South Korea also announced sanctions on 11 North Koreans.

Reflecting the rising strain, South Korea has suspended tours of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas.

To register, visit GlobalStrategyKorea.com.

For media inquiries and questions, contact 202-394-7005 or info@onekoreanetwork.com.

