Signing ceremony on Hokulea as sailors renew partnership with NOAA

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Voyaging Society signed a memorandum of understanding this week with the National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration.

The agreement says NOAA will provide products, services, facilities, and data to help the Hokulea complete the Moananuiākea Voyage around the Pacific, as well as future journeys.

The agency will also support the voyagers with community education and outreach.

“NOAA has the best eyes and ears on what’s happening to the symptoms of the earth. And we borrowed you guys for decades. We’re still alive because of you,” Polynesian Voyaging Society President Nainoa Thompson said.

The Hokulea departed San Diego on Wednesday for Long Beach; from there, it was loaded onto a Matson ship Friday and is now headed back to Hawaii.

It’s slated to arrive Wednesday.

The return comes after the crew decided to return to Hawaii in the wake of the Maui wildfires.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.