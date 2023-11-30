HI Now Daily
Portion of Keeaumoku St., nearby roads closed as HFD battles 2-alarm building fire

A fire broke out from a building near Keeaumoku Street on Thursday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:28 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters are responding to a two-alarm fire at a condominium near Keeaumoku Street on Thursday morning.

The call came in just before 9 a.m.

Honolulu police have closed off a portion of Keeaumoku Street and surrounding roads as crews battle the blaze.

Viewer footage sent to Hawaii News Now showed thick smoke billowing in the area.

Residents also reported smelling smoke from as far away as Kakaako.

This story will be updated.

