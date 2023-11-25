Authorities are asking for help finding 4 people, all missing in unrelated cases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are asking for help finding four missing people in unrelated cases.

On Hawaii Island, Haunani Trask Gibson of Honokaa hasn’t been seen in nearly three weeks.

The 60-year-old woman was not at her residence off Hawaii Belt Road near the 39-mile marker of Highway 19 in the Kalōpā area on Nov. 6 when a family member went to check on her.

Trask Gibson is about 5′2, 156 pounds, with a light complexion, brown hair, and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Daniel Martinsen, of Keeau, was reported missing by his family after he was last seen Wednesday at his home on 15th Avenue.

The 38-year-old may be driving a Gray Toyota Tundra with New Mexico license plates.

He is described as 5′7,″ 165 pounds, having a light complexion, short light brown hair, brown eyes, and an unshaven beard and mustache.

He has a tribal band tattoo on his left upper biceps and an “Irish Trinity” tattoo.

And 65-year-old Kun-zang Yut-hok of Kailua Kona is considered endangered because she has a medical condition that requires medication.

She was last seen in Old Airport Park around 9 a.m. Monday.

Yuthok is described as Asian, 5′3, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length salt and pepper hair.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, glasses, and light blue walking shoes.

And on Oahu, the police are looking for Sheryll Houston.

She left her home near the Honolulu airport this Friday morning in a white Nissan Murano SUV with the license plate KDN-757.

Any tips? Call 808-955-8300.

