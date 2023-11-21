High COVID hospitalizations force cancellation of all indoor programs at HVNP

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK(HawaiiNewsNow) - All indoor programs at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park have been called off due to an increase in COVID hospitalizations, according to the National Park Service on Monday.

One of the programs “After Dark in the Park” had been planned for Tuesday night but park officials cancelled it.

Park film screenings in the Kilauea Visitor Center auditorium are also off for now.

Due to the COVID-19 High Hospitalization Admission Level on Hawaiʻi Island all indoor programs are currently canceled.



Planning to visit? Wear a mask indoors. If you have symptoms, please return when you are well.



Mahalo for your cooperation and understanding. Stay well! — Hawaii Volcanoes NPS (@Volcanoes_NPS) November 21, 2023

Anyone who plans to visit the park soon is being told to wear a mask before entering the visitor center and other park buildings.

And, of course, stay home if they have any symptoms.

If you’re planning to visit, click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.