High COVID hospitalizations force cancellation of all indoor programs at HVNP

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:40 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK(HawaiiNewsNow) - All indoor programs at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park have been called off due to an increase in COVID hospitalizations, according to the National Park Service on Monday.

One of the programs “After Dark in the Park” had been planned for Tuesday night but park officials cancelled it.

Park film screenings in the Kilauea Visitor Center auditorium are also off for now.

Anyone who plans to visit the park soon is being told to wear a mask before entering the visitor center and other park buildings.

And, of course, stay home if they have any symptoms.

If you’re planning to visit, click here for more information.

