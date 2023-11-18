Stampede of deer snarls traffic on Molokai highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Molokai is not known for its long wait times on the road — but it is definitely known for having too many deer.

Pono Poepoe shared this video with us after he got stuck on Mauna Loa Highway last Friday, just outside of Kaunakakai.

The video shows a stampede of deer crossing the highway, completely snarling traffic.

These non-native deer have been very damaging to the island by eating up vegetation and causing erosion.

The Maui Axis Deer Task Force has been encouraging hunters to target females to help control the population.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.