HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaiian Airlines celebrates a first with all-female, all-part-Hawaiian pilot crew

From left to right: Mahina Ma, Kimberly Haʻole Anderson, Alyssa Kehaulani Jay
From left to right: Mahina Ma, Kimberly Haʻole Anderson, Alyssa Kehaulani Jay(Hawaiian Airlines)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:58 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines celebrated a huge feat on Friday.

For the first time ever, the airline sent off an all-female, all-part-Hawaiian pilot crew.

The pilots — Mahina Ma, Kimberly Ha’ole Anderson and Alyssa Kehaulani Jay — operated flight HA90 from Honolulu to Boston.

All three women are graduates of Kamehameha Schools.

And on top of that, all of them have parents who are current or former Hawaiian Air employees.

According to Hawaiian Air, nearly 30% of employees identify as Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander.

About 10% of pilots are women.

Last year, Hawaiian had the highest percentage of pilots — more than 9.5% — compared to the global average of 5.8%.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a 67-year-old man was apparently stabbed and burned with an...
Investigation underway after man apparently stabbed, burned with unknown liquid in Manoa
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
More than $4 billion in unclaimed property was returned to rightful owners last fiscal year,...
There’s billions in unclaimed property in the US. Here’s how to see if any is yours
Another 'really cool' pink pond spotted.
Oahu has its own pink pond, deepening a mystery researchers are keen to solve
Waianae chicken fight organizers plead not guilty to federal charges
Waianae chicken fight organizers plead not guilty to federal charges

Latest News

Edward Caspino is accused of running illegal gambling and chicken fight operations in Waianae....
Prosecutors push to have alleged West Oahu criminal ringleader detained as he awaits trial
Helemano Farms offers two main varieties of Christmas trees for their customers to choose from.
Inflation means your Christmas tree might cost more this year, but shopping local could help
Filming wrapped up on the feel-good movie “Next Goal Wins” way back in 2019. But COVID and the...
Hawaii actors shine alongside A-lister Michael Fassbender in upcoming soccer flick
Joint Task Force Red Hill says crews have now removed approximately 99.5% of fuel from the...
Task force: 99.5% of fuel has now been removed from Red Hill underground storage tanks