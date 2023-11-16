TRAFFIC ALERT: Major rehabilitation planned for busy Waikiki bridge

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kalakaua Avenue Bridge over the Ala Wai Canal is about to get a much need makeover — and it could impact your commute into Waikiki.

The rehabilitation of the bridge will begin Nov. 27, when city crews start repainting the bridge along with repairing the concrete spalling on the bridge, its sidewalks and curbs.

Work will be conducted between 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Expect single lane closures along Kalakaua Avenue and Ala Wai Boulevard as well as the complete closure of sidewalks (one side at a time) on either side of the bridge for about two weeks.

Motorists and pedestrians should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes.

The entire rehabilitation is expected to be completed in about a year.

