HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major rehabilitation planned for busy Waikiki bridge

Work on the busy bridge and roadway begins on November 27
Work on the busy bridge and roadway begins on November 27(City and County of Honolulu)
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:51 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kalakaua Avenue Bridge over the Ala Wai Canal is about to get a much need makeover — and it could impact your commute into Waikiki.

The rehabilitation of the bridge will begin Nov. 27, when city crews start repainting the bridge along with repairing the concrete spalling on the bridge, its sidewalks and curbs.

Work will be conducted between 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Expect single lane closures along Kalakaua Avenue and Ala Wai Boulevard as well as the complete closure of sidewalks (one side at a time) on either side of the bridge for about two weeks.

Motorists and pedestrians should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes.

The entire rehabilitation is expected to be completed in about a year.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than $4 billion in unclaimed property was returned to rightful owners last fiscal year,...
There’s billions in unclaimed property in the US. Here’s how to see if any is yours
A 20-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Kahaluu overnight, Honolulu...
Man, 20, dead following single-vehicle crash in Windward Oahu
Aiea family says broken water main caused nearly 100K in damages to home
A water main break flooded their home and now they’re being left to cover the bill
'They're dirty and they know it': Hawaii State Hospital worker speaks out about killer's escape
Grand jury indicts suspect in fatal stabbing at state psychiatric facility
Lahaina, Hawaii, residents who are affected by deadly wildfire that devastated the community,...
Executive overseeing $150M Maui Strong fund defends phased approach to disbursing aid

Latest News

An investigation is underway after a 67-year-old man was apparently stabbed and burned with an...
Investigation underway after man apparently stabbed, burned with unknown liquid in Manoa
If the bill is passes, it would make Honolulu the first jurisdiction in the country to mandate...
Despite an overdose crisis, millions in opioid settlement funds in Hawaii go unspent
The Honolulu-bound lanes of the Likelike Highway at the Wilson Tunnel remain shut down Friday...
Town-bound lanes of Likelike Highway set to reopen this weekend
FILE - Jamal Hinton, center, Wanda Dench, right, and her family and friends, have Thanksgiving...
‘Thanksgiving Grandma’ is once again welcoming strangers to her home to celebrate the holiday