Maui County launches weekly wildfire recovery meetings for Kula residents

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Every Thursday starting this week and continuing through December Maui County will hold Wildfire recovery meetings for Kula residents.

The Department of Health, County, state, and federal agencies be in attendance at Kula Elementary to answer questions.

County officials say meetings will start at 6 p.m.

No meetings will be held on holidays.

