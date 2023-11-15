HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Maui County launches weekly wildfire recovery meetings for Kula residents

Maui County launches weekly wildfire recovery meetings for Kula residents
Maui County launches weekly wildfire recovery meetings for Kula residents(DLNR)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:25 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Every Thursday starting this week and continuing through December Maui County will hold Wildfire recovery meetings for Kula residents.

The Department of Health, County, state, and federal agencies be in attendance at Kula Elementary to answer questions.

County officials say meetings will start at 6 p.m.

No meetings will be held on holidays.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii State Hospital
DOH: Fatal attack on nurse at psychiatric facility was ‘unprovoked and unanticipated’
Police have shut down a portion of Alaneo Street in both directions, between N. School St and...
Following fatal crash, HPD urges drivers and pedestrians alike to look out for one another
More than three months after the Maui wildfires disaster, debris removal is ongoing in both...
Thousands of Maui property owners haven’t yet given government permission to clear debris
Shawn Ishimoto is an amazing guitarist. He’s blind and his playing style looks unorthodox with...
Playing through pain: Help sought for Hawaii-born guitarist battling mysterious illness
Strong winds could spark more fires as winds pick up Monday night.
Forecasters urge preparedness ahead of blustery conditions

Latest News

The suspect in a deadly stabbing at Nanakuli Beach Park headed to court Monday, Honolulu police...
Nanakuli murder suspect faces potential life sentence for crimes against kupuna
Maui County Managing Director announces retirement
Maui County Managing Director announces retirement
The foundation executive overseeing the $150 million “Maui Strong” fund is defending its...
Executive overseeing $150M Maui Strong fund defends phased approach to disbursing aid
Maui Police Chief John Pelletier is doubling down on the claim he was unaware anyone died in...
In face of officer accounts, MPD chief again denies he knew about Lahaina deaths until following day