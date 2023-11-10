TRAFFIC ALERT: Likelike Highway town-bound closed for emergency repairs in Wilson Tunnel

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation announced Thursday that there will be an emergency closure of Likelike Highway Honolulu-bound at Wilson Tunnel as crews make repairs.

Officials say the emergency closure is due to damaged stainless steal ceiling rods found in the tunnel during a routine inspection.

Both lanes of Likelike Highway remain closed from the H-3 Freeway split through the Wilson Tunnel.

DOT says the closure will remain in place until further notice.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

