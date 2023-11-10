HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

TRAFFIC ALERT: Likelike Highway town-bound closed for emergency repairs in Wilson Tunnel

Officials say the emergency closure is due to damaged stainless steal ceiling rods found in a...
Officials say the emergency closure is due to damaged stainless steal ceiling rods found in a routine inspection.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:50 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation announced Thursday that there will be an emergency closure of Likelike Highway Honolulu-bound at Wilson Tunnel as crews make repairs.

Officials say the emergency closure is due to damaged stainless steal ceiling rods found in the tunnel during a routine inspection.

Both lanes of Likelike Highway remain closed from the H-3 Freeway split through the Wilson Tunnel.

DOT says the closure will remain in place until further notice.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Algae phenomenon turns Maui pond 'Pepto Bismol pink'
‘Pepto Bismol pink’ waters on Maui cause a stir ... and draw a crowd
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Kaylee Shimizu belted out Aretha Franklin's "Ain't No Way" in the "knockout round" on "The...
PODCAST: Hawaii’s Kaylee Shimizu soars through ‘knockout round’ of ‘The Voice’
Nearly half of Hawaii Island residents use catchment systems according to DWS
‘Pray for rain’: As drought conditions worsen, water restrictions loom on Hawaii Island
Honolulu police launch a second-degree murder investigation after a man was found dead at a...
Suspect charged in connection with deadly Nanakuli stabbing

Latest News

Residents dealing with water issues following wildfires on Maui
Worsening water shortage in Upcountry Maui puts Kula Hospital at risk
The crash happened in September.
HPD probe launched into handling of officer-involved crash that left motorcyclist injured
The Korean food culture is also very communal, which is why you’ll often find groups eating...
From icy noodle soup to grilled meat, how to get a taste of Korea
The Korean food culture is very communal, so you’ll often find groups eating grilled meats,...
From icy noodle soup to grilled meats and veggie side dishes, here's a taste of Korea
Dalen Morris took an unconventional path to the University of Hawaii.
UH’s game against Air Force on Veteran’s day has special meaning for this ‘Bows quarterback