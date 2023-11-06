Rep. Ed Case hosts ‘Talk Story’ event prioritizing veteran’s mental health

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rep. Ed Case hosted a “Talk Story” Saturday morning at Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial that was focused on veteran’s mental health.

Rep. Case serves on the Appropriations Committee that funds veteran programs and services and advocates for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander veterans.

“We suffered PTSD; we’ve seen a lot in combat, we’ve seen a lot of our guys that got wounded or lost an arm or lost the leg,” Veteran David Kahaaina Sr. said.

Rep. Case is focused on funding programs for veterans’ mental health and suicide prevention.

“We come back and we suffer, we lose, we lose memories of our loss friends, and it’s very devastating for us, and so if we don’t have the treatment that we need, we’re going to be suffering for a long time.”

The next Talk Story Session is set for the first week of January.

