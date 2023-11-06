HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Rep. Ed Case hosts ‘Talk Story’ event prioritizing veteran’s mental health

Rep. Ed Case hosted a “Talk Story” Saturday morning at Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial that was focused on veteran’s mental health.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:03 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rep. Ed Case hosted a “Talk Story” Saturday morning at Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial that was focused on veteran’s mental health.

Rep. Case serves on the Appropriations Committee that funds veteran programs and services and advocates for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander veterans.

“We suffered PTSD; we’ve seen a lot in combat, we’ve seen a lot of our guys that got wounded or lost an arm or lost the leg,” Veteran David Kahaaina Sr. said.

Rep. Case is focused on funding programs for veterans’ mental health and suicide prevention.

“We come back and we suffer, we lose, we lose memories of our loss friends, and it’s very devastating for us, and so if we don’t have the treatment that we need, we’re going to be suffering for a long time.”

The next Talk Story Session is set for the first week of January.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of the destroyed Aina Nalu condominium complex, which will need to find millions to...
Many Lahaina homeowners lack adequate insurance coverage to rebuild
Honolulu police investigate attempted murder case; Suspect fled scene
HPD launches attempted murder investigation; Suspect at large
Crews continue to battle Mililani Mauka fire
Wildfire above Mililani Mauka 85% contained; 1,350 acres burned
Kilauea Ave. in Kahala is up for a Complete Streets makeover.
Busy thoroughfare next up for the city’s ‘complete streets’ treatment
Fans of Lee's Bakery and Kitchen in Chinatown will have to make other plans for pies this...
Key shortages mean a Thanksgiving tradition in Chinatown won’t be happening this year

Latest News

ND is getting millions of dollars towards improving the power grid.
Power outage affecting over 900 customers in Haleiwa
Crews continue to battle Mililani Mauka fire
Wildfire above Mililani Mauka 85% contained; 1,350 acres burned
Sen. Sam Slom
Loved ones, community leaders gather for celebration of life for former Republican state lawmaker Sam Slom
Strong Gusty Tradewinds blowing 15-30 mph today and tomorrow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind advisory posted for much of Maui and Hawaii counties