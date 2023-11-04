Horse tranquilizer-related deaths reported in Hawaii amid disturbing national trend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer, has been found in Hawaii overdose death toxicology reports.

Xylazine’s use has been spreading across the country for several years, prompting warnings from drug enforcement officials.

“Tranq,” as it’s sometimes called, is often mixed with other drugs to create a longer lasting high.

But the combination can be lethal.

“We’re finding it in fentanyl products, powder and pills on the mainland and that’s where we get our fentanyl products from,” said Gary Yabuta, head of Hawaii’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program.

Hawaii saw one xylazine-related overdose death in 2019.

That was followed by zero deaths in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

But this year, there have been at least two so far — one on Oahu in May, the other on Maui in July.

The autopsy report from the Oahu death shows a 43-year old Waianae man died from a mix of fentanyl and xylazine. The toxicology report shows he also had naloxone in his system as first responders tried to save him.

Naloxone or narcan is a medication that can reverse the effects from fentanyl but cannot reverse the effects from xylazine, because xylazine is not an opioid.

“If people don’t wake up with the narcan and they have low blood pressure after using a drug that could be a clue to xylazine,” said Jim Ireland, director of Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

Ireland said EMS will then try additional treatments to save the patient.

EMS will have new equipment in the field to detect xylazine by the end of the year.

Xylazine’s use started in Puerto Rico and worked it’s way to the east coast, it now has a firm grip in west coast states too.

Another side effect of xylazine, deep sores on the user’s limbs.

Yabuta said he expects an increase in overdose deaths in Hawaii related to the tranquilizer now that’s it’s made it’s way to the islands.

“I hope I’m wrong,” Yabuta said, adding Hawaii is delayed by several years when it comes to drug trends.

