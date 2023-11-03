HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Survey looks to assess impact of Maui wildfires on Native Hawaiian businesses

Impacted Maui business owners are encouraged to take a few minutes to respond to the survey.
Impacted Maui business owners are encouraged to take a few minutes to respond to the survey.(DLNR)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs are conducting a survey to assess the impact of the August wildfires on the Native Hawaiian business community.

Impacted Maui business owners are encouraged to take a few minutes to respond to the survey. They have until Nov. 30 to complete it.

600 Maui businesses have closed since the wildfires, and hundreds more are on the brink

Organizers said feedback will be used to determine critical needs for recovery and will provide data for MNHCOC and OHA to advocate for additional business disaster relief from various state and federal resources.

Officials said Native Hawaiian and non-Native Hawaiian, self-employed individuals, artisans, practitioners and others are encouraged to respond.

If you’d like to participate in the survey, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hours-long Kapahulu standoff
HPD: Suspect in custody following hours-long standoff with police in Kapahulu
Fanaika Mateaki, 26, on the left faces first-degree murder charge and Paea Mateaki, 19, faces...
Grand jury indicts 2 brothers in deadly Kakaako shooting
Attempted murder suspect Jason Walker with sword on Facebook before he allegedly attacked a...
Brutal sword attack in Waikiki leads to lawsuit against convenience store chain
Mililani Mauka wildfire
Wildfire above Mililani Mauka just 30% contained; smoke, ash continue still a headache
Crews continue to battle Mililani Mauka fire
Federal investigators seek tips as probe into large Mililani Mauka wildfire gets underway

Latest News

Crews continue to battle Mililani Mauka fire
Federal investigators seek tips as probe into large Mililani Mauka wildfire gets underway
Drought around Hawaii evidence of changes in the climate, according to the city's Office of...
City inviting public feedback on first-ever climate adaptation strategy
November is supposed to be part of the wet season in Hawaii. But the slopes of Puowaina, or...
City inviting public feedback on first-ever climate adaptation strategy
According to the Hawaii Small Business Development Center on Maui, about 600 businesses have...
600 Maui businesses have closed since the wildfires, and hundreds more are on the brink