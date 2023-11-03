Survey looks to assess impact of Maui wildfires on Native Hawaiian businesses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs are conducting a survey to assess the impact of the August wildfires on the Native Hawaiian business community.

Impacted Maui business owners are encouraged to take a few minutes to respond to the survey. They have until Nov. 30 to complete it.

Organizers said feedback will be used to determine critical needs for recovery and will provide data for MNHCOC and OHA to advocate for additional business disaster relief from various state and federal resources.

Officials said Native Hawaiian and non-Native Hawaiian, self-employed individuals, artisans, practitioners and others are encouraged to respond.

If you’d like to participate in the survey, click here.

