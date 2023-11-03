Some say state’s evacuation route for Lahaina students has major flaws

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Maui leaders are questioning the state’s emergency evacuation route for students in Lahaina.

“It’s a dirt road that will turn into mud as soon as it rains and become a quagmire,” said State Sen. Angus McKelvey, who represents West Maui.

Hawaii Department of Transportation officials said the evacuation route is now covered by tons of gravel and aggregates and said they are confident the route will hold up under typical rain conditions.

The state spent $550,000 building the 2.5-mile stretch from the Lahainaluna fire lane to the Lahaina Bypass.

School officials, emergency responders, and Hawaii Department of Transportation staff all have keys to open the gates in case of an emergency.

But McKelvey said the route isn’t safe. He said there was a fire in that area just last November on Election Day.

“That fire started up at the pu’u right there at the “L”. It came down, and as it swept down, it spread, and it went right through that area where that evacuation route is going to be. Look right there, it’s dry grass again,” McKelvey said.

HDOT officials said because several authorities have keys to the gates, they would be able to make the assessment if the route should be used.

In a news release when the announcement was first made last month, Governor Josh Green said the community stressed the importance of reopening for Lahaina keiki.

“Having a mass evacuation route available hopefully will provide reassurance to students, parents, caregivers, and West Maui faculty and staff,” Gov. Green said.

The governor said they are incorporating the emergency route into their school action plans to ensure their campuses are prepared should a mass evacuation of the area be necessary.

In addition, a second phase to add access points at Hookahua Street and on Lahainaluna Road near the Bypass is currently under construction.

“The evacuation route and the gates in Phase 2 are designed to make use of the length of the field to provide alternate and additional access for the schools and the community to the Lahaina Bypass,” said Shelly Kunishige with HDOT.

Senator McKelvey is calling on state officials to come up with a better plan.

“It’s not that we’re being difficult ... these are serious concerns,” he said. “It’s the expediency just to get it done for the sake of getting it done … but the end user is left with the shotty product.”

