Federal investigators seek tips as probe into large Mililani Mauka wildfire gets underway

Authorities are asking for the public’s help as it begins to investigate the cause of a large wildfire burning above Mililani Mauka.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:26 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help as it begins to investigate the cause of a large wildfire burning above Mililani Mauka.

The blaze has so far burned about 1,100 acres and is just 30% contained.

While the flames are not threatening any structures, the fire continues to send smoke and ash into downwind communities. Residents sensitive to the pollutants are urged to wear N95 masks, reconsider outdoor activities and use air conditioning to filter out particulates.

Meanwhile on Thursday, seven aircraft from multiple agencies battled the flames with water drops.

The Honolulu Fire Department said U.S. Fish and Wildlife investigators are set to arrive in the islands soon to begin an investigation into the blaze. They’re asking the public for any information or tips that may help with the probe. To report a tip, call 1-844-FWS-TIPS (397-8477) or click here.

The fire started early Monday.

