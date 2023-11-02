Native Hawaiians and commercial boat operators clash over Lahaina Harbor, Mala Wharf future

WEST MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Arts and Cultural Center was packed on Wednesday with people who are passionate about protecting West Maui.

They were there for a Department of Land and Natural Resources informational meeting. The four-hour meeting discussed the future of fire-ruined Lahaina Harbor and dilapidated Mala Wharf.

“We’re tired of all this kine stuff! We got to make room every time the locals! We got to give in! We done already! We done!” said West Maui resident Junya Nakoa.

An overwhelming majority asked the Department of Land and Natural Resources to make locals a priority when rebuilding Lahaina Harbor and upgrading Mala Wharf.

“Take care of the residents first. Take care of us first,” said Jeremy Delos Reyes, who lost his home in the August fires.

Many even went as far as saying get rid of commercial operations entirely.

“Mahalo Senator Inouye for coming here to listen to the community. I would urge you to consider legislation that would ban cruise ships from coming into Lahaina Harbor indefinitely,” said community advocate Tiare Lawrence.

“Will you please consider letting the permits expire?” asked West Maui water advocate Kai Nishiki. “They’re not entitled to the permits. Why is it being treated that way?”

Those comments were met with opposition from the commercial boat operators.

“I’ve been operating out of Mala for 40 years. I’ve been here longer than that. I’m a part of the community also,” said a commercial boat operator who didn’t want to be identified.

He asked DLNR if commercial boat operators should be worried.

“I heard you say a moment ago, the permits should not have been issued at Mala,” he said. “Are you saying that the future of my business is in jeopardy? I hear the community telling me that I don’t belong here even though I’ve been here longer than some of them have been born.”

DLNR Chair Dawn Chang said the legislature has already appropriated $3.2 million for Mala Wharf.

However, no decisions were made on Wednesday.

Chang said she likes the idea of an advisory board to help them make decisions.

“I would urge you, if you guys want to, take on the stewardship of Mala, come to us and tell us what your proposal is,” she said.

