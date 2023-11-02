Hawaii County police searching for escapee; residents urged to call 911 if he’s spotted

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police are looking for a 28-year-old inmate who escaped from the Hale Nani Correctional Facility on Thursday morning.

Ainakailani Akui is described as 5-foot-8 and weighing 145 pounds.

He was last seen at the facility about 10:35 a.m.

He is known to frequent the Hilo and Puna districts.

If anyone sees Akui or has information on his whereabouts, do not approach him but call 911.

