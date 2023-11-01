HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Nearly 3 months after Maui wildfires, unsafe water advisory lifted for all of Upper Kula

Water conservation orders posted.
Water conservation orders posted.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:38 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Almost three months after the deadly wildfires on Maui, officials on Tuesday lifted their unsafe water advisory for all remaining areas of Upper Kula.

The Department of Water Supply has declared the water safe for unrestricted use for the last two areas, UK-2B and UK-5.

The only areas that remain under the advisory include areas L-3A through L-6 in Lahaina. Residents in those areas should not drink or boil their tap water.

The unsafe water advisory was issued after the Aug. 8 wildfire due to impacts on the water system that may have caused harmful contaminants.

Click here for an interactive map to determine whether your home is outside or within the advisory area.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kipapa Ballroom fire
HFD: Large wildfire that sent ash raining down on Mililani Mauka only 35% contained
Ala Moana crash
Pedestrian killed in crash near Ala Moana Center
The victim was later identified by a family member as 39-year-old Ikaika Stone.
2 brothers charged in connection with fatal Kakaako shooting
The Maui Police Department held a news conference Monday to release officer body worn camera...
GRAPHIC: MPD releases dramatic police body cam footage from Aug. 8 wildfires
81-year-old Wendell Weatherwax was brutally beaten during his overnight shift as a security...
‘Like a horror scene’: Suspect in brutal attack on elderly security guard remains at large

Latest News

A wildfire burning in a remote mountainous area above Mililani Mauka has scorched about 700...
700 acres scorched as crews continue battling wildfire above Mililani Mauka
Journalists from HNN were honored and humbled to accept the recognition of the society.
Hawaii Association of Broadcasters holds virtual job fair
A volunteer clad in personal protective equipment lends a hand at a property on Kaniau Road in...
Maui emergency response officials ignored advice, turned down state help in early hours of disaster
Glenn Hiro is a role model for people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities or...
He’s living his own life. And as a ‘best buddy,’ he helps others do the same