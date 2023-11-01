Nearly 3 months after Maui wildfires, unsafe water advisory lifted for all of Upper Kula

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Almost three months after the deadly wildfires on Maui, officials on Tuesday lifted their unsafe water advisory for all remaining areas of Upper Kula.

The Department of Water Supply has declared the water safe for unrestricted use for the last two areas, UK-2B and UK-5.

The only areas that remain under the advisory include areas L-3A through L-6 in Lahaina. Residents in those areas should not drink or boil their tap water.

The unsafe water advisory was issued after the Aug. 8 wildfire due to impacts on the water system that may have caused harmful contaminants.

Click here for an interactive map to determine whether your home is outside or within the advisory area.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.