MFD to conduct short wildland fire training in lower Wailuku fields

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Fire Department is reminding the public that they may see additional activity from firefighters Wednesday morning.

MFD will be conducting wildland live fire training in the fields below Maui Tropical Plantation in Wailuku.

It’s set to go from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Officials say during that time smoke may be visible in the area during that time, so don’t be alarmed.

The training will also include multiple fire trucks and other fire fighting equipment to ensure proper control.

The department said firefighters will mop up the fire area after the training is complete.

