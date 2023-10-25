Hawaii unions to focus on Maui during postponed Labor Unity Picnic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The annual Labor Unity Picnic, hosted by the United Public Workers in Hawaii, takes place this Saturday. Organizers say it will focus on supporting Maui and workers who have lost everything.

Usually held over Labor Day weekend, this year’s event was postponed due to the Maui wildfires.

”We like to always remember and celebrate what labor has done for the men and women. And then the hard working men and women too, that make up the whole workforce,” said Gino Soquena, Executive Director of the Hawaii Building & Construction Trades Council and Chairman of the Labor Unity Picnic.

There will be a silent action where proceeds will go toward union members and their families affected on Maui and QR codes to donate online. Various unions and vendors will offer food, drinks and live performances.

The picnic is open to all union workers and takes place this Saturday, Oct. 28, at Waikiki Shell from 4-9 p.m. Gates open at 3:30 p.m.

For more information, visit United Public Workers in Hawaii and the GoFundMe fundraiser page.

