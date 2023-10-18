Surfer bitten by shark off Kauai shares survival story

HANALEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai surfer is recovering in the hospital after being bit by a shark at Hanalei Bay on Sunday.

50-year-old Kevin Kanehe was surfing when a nearly 15 ft. tiger shark clamped down on his left leg.

Kanehe put up a fight, stuck his finger in the shark’s nostril, and then it let go.

Doctors say that if the shark completed its bite Kanehe would have lost his leg.

Kanehe underwent hand surgery today and had an operation on his leg Sunday.

Doctors estimate it will take a year to recover.

Check out Kanehe’s GoFundMe here.

