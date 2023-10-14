‘Red tape’ likely delayed Honolulu police efforts to assist Maui after wildfires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Required county forms appear to have been part of the delay in getting Honolulu police to Maui to help that department in the days after the Lahaina wildfire.

MPD specifically needed manpower.

Documents obtained by Hawaii News Now show a mutual aid agreement form was needed first.

The form said Maui “suffered catastrophic damage and loss of life as a result of the wildfires” and “needs additional law enforcement personnel” to assist.

The paperwork, dated Aug. 15 — one week after the devastating fire — had to be signed by the mayors of both counties and the police chiefs.

A second form was required, signed by MPD Chief John Pelletier, to give the HPD officers police powers on Maui “to support and manage police operations.”

The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers called it “red tape” that likely delayed response.

SHOPO also wants a statewide, mutual aid response plan that could allow for police officers to be activated for other counties ahead of or soon after an emergency.

Police authority form required after wildfire (Kawano, Lynn | None)

“Whether it’s a natural disaster or a public safety crisis, we should be able to get there,” said SHOPO spokesman Dustin DeRollo, who added a plan should be in a place before another disaster strikes that allows for activation once the governor makes the emergency declaration.

“Our officers can’t work 24/7. They need breaks,” DeRollo said, adding the extra officers can help direct traffic and respond in other area not affected by the disaster.

Retired police officer and federal agent Tommy Aiu agreed. “Having a statewide plan, you could have our units go there, stay there for two weeks up to 30 days, but a plan would call for that and have it all set out what to do where to go, what units would go,” he said.

Aiu also wants the plan to include designating additional emergency vehicles to a disaster area.

That way patrol cars, fire trucks and ambulances from Honolulu could be sent by barge or military transport planes.

Gov. Josh Green has said there will be some changes implemented next year when it comes to disaster response and recovery after what happened in Lahaina but has not said if a rapid response plan involving mutual aid agreement would be included.

