‘Heal with our gifts’: Native American delegation assists Hawaiians in Maui recovery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Native American delegation donated $10,000 to help Native Hawaiians on Maui recover from the wildfires on Friday.

The United American Indian Involvement group gave the money to the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

“We’ll be there for them when they need it, but this is the bond that we share as indigenous native people of America,” said CNHA CEO Kuhio Lewis.

In a sign of solidarity, leaders wrapped survivors in a traditional blanket — representing warmth and safety while grieving.

“We have one objective, one task and it’s to go down and help them, heal with our gifts, with our blanket, with our presents, the prayers from our ancestors — they have a million prayers coming in,” said Keith Vielle, United American Indian Involvement Co-chair.

Kapili Akima is one of the many who lost his home in the fire.

“Being able to see other people from the continent, other natives from their own culture come and support us means the world. It’s not just about the money, it’s about the physical support,” said Akima.

Similarly, Maui resident, Dustin Kaleiopu said, “Not just their monetary support, but just being here, being present showing us their support.” He had also lost his home to the fire in Lahaina.

The Native American delegation hopes their donation will spur other tribal nations to offer support.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.