EPA crews being applying soil stabilizer to properties, fire debris in Lahaina

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews have started to apply a soil stabilizer in fire-ravaged Lahaina aimed at preventing ash and other debris from getting into the water or air.

The soil stabilizer is being applied to properties, burned vehicles and other areas.

The EPA said the application will help “reduce the potential impacts to peoples’ health and the environment from the spread of contaminated ash to water and surrounding properties.”

EPA has already applied the same soil stabilizer to burned properties in Kula.

Officials said the product won’t be applied to any cultural resources.

EPA is asking that individuals wait 24 hours from the application of the soil stabilizer before entering a property.

