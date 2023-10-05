Fire-ruined Sacred Hearts School in Lahaina is asking for help

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Education officials at West Maui’s only Catholic school are asking for help.

More than half of Sacred Hearts School at 239 Dickenson Street in Lahaina was burnt to the ground in the August wildfires – and it will be years before it can be rebuilt.

“That includes our junior kindergarten, kindergarten, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth grade,” said Sacred Hearts School Principal Tonata Lolesio. “Our convent, our administration offices, our maintenance facility, our playground … and our hall.”

The students are now learning at Sacred Hearts Mission Church in Kapalua – more than 15 miles away.

There, they have makeshift classrooms with folding tables and chairs and books and supplies are in bins.

Lolesio said they are doing whatever it takes to give their students an education.

“We’re out here for about two years minimum, we’re looking at five years maximum. We’re hopeful that we can continue to serve our West Maui families out here while we try to rebuild out there and return, when that time comes,” she said.

Lolesio said they have taken in approximately 120 students from the four Lahaina public schools that have not reopened since the fires. She said they have about 100 students on their waiting list.

In the meantime, they are working to expand their now Kapalua campus.

“Out in the adjacent space there, we have two platforms and we’re going to put a third one, and temporary tents,” Lolesio said.

Lolesio said out of their 220 students, 137 of them have been affected by the fires, 85 lost their homes completely. Out of their 17 staff members, she said about half lost their homes.

Despite the setbacks, Lolesio said they are doing the best they can. She said they start and end each day with a song and a prayer to lift their spirits.

If you would like to give to Sacred Hearts School rebuild, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.