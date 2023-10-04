Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

More than $17M heading to Hawaii for mental health support after Maui wildfires

FILE - Homes consumed in recent wildfires are seen in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Aug. 16, 2023. (AP...
FILE - Homes consumed in recent wildfires are seen in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:41 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than $17 million in federal funding is heading to Hawaii for mental health support following the Maui wildfires, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced Wednesday.

The Suicide and Mental Health Services Administration awarded the state Department of Health for emergency behavioral health support in the aftermath of the fires.

SPECIAL SECTION: MAUI WILDFIRE DISASTER

“The people of Maui have experienced so much loss, trauma, and grief, and addressing the mental health toll is just as important as dealing with the physical damage,” Schatz said, in a statement.

“This new funding will provide necessary resources to help those who need it in a timely and culturally-informed way.”

The money is earmarked to provide mental health interventions for families, community organizations and schools, and help build Hawaii’s behavioral health workforce.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Hawaii singers, Kaylee Shimizu and Jason Arcilla, wowed the coaches during the blind...
2 Hawaii singers turn chairs during blind auditions of NBC’s ‘The Voice’
State leaders said no fire victims will be kicked out of a hotel without a place to go. And...
‘Stretched thin’: Tensions run high as weary West Maui residents prepare for tourism’s return
State investigating one of the largest hotel-condominiums that's housing Maui fire evacuees.
Owners at large Maui hotel-condo say they’re being forced to evict wildfire evacuees
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
(Image: Castle High School)
Football game between 2 Oahu high schools called off following reported threats to campuses

Latest News

Man, 23, seriously injured in apparent stabbing at Kapolei shopping center
Suspect accused of stabbing man in restaurant restroom of West Oahu shopping center
Baby honu hatchlings emerged from the sand at Sandy Beach on Monday night.
VIDEO: Baby honu hatchlings emerge from sand, crawl into water at East Oahu beach
Baby honu hatchlings emerged from the sand at Sandy Beach on Monday night.
VIDEO: Baby honu hatchlings emerge from sand
Officers use buy-bust operations to gain intel on drug smugglers
Law enforcement partnerships on West Coast crucial to disrupting fentanyl trade to Hawaii