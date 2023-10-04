More than $17M heading to Hawaii for mental health support after Maui wildfires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than $17 million in federal funding is heading to Hawaii for mental health support following the Maui wildfires, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced Wednesday.

The Suicide and Mental Health Services Administration awarded the state Department of Health for emergency behavioral health support in the aftermath of the fires.

“The people of Maui have experienced so much loss, trauma, and grief, and addressing the mental health toll is just as important as dealing with the physical damage,” Schatz said, in a statement.

“This new funding will provide necessary resources to help those who need it in a timely and culturally-informed way.”

The money is earmarked to provide mental health interventions for families, community organizations and schools, and help build Hawaii’s behavioral health workforce.

